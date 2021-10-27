Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 403,873 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 200.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 605,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403,873 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $32,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Anaplan during the first quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Anaplan during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Anaplan during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 100.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Anaplan during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLAN opened at $65.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.94 and a beta of 1.99. Anaplan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $144.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.80 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $2,487,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vikas D. Mehta sold 6,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $425,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 508,748 shares of company stock worth $33,157,845 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

PLAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Anaplan from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Anaplan from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anaplan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.96.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

