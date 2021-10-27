Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,962,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,571 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Telefônica Brasil worth $25,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 2.6% during the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 835,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 20,875 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 94.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the first quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 1.2% during the second quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 229,473 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 9.2% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 83,842 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the period. 7.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VIV opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day moving average is $8.22. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.45. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $9.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is 41.07%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VIV. Barclays dropped their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $9.70 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

