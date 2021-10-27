Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) by 404.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 650,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521,510 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $29,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IGF. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,799,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,972,000 after acquiring an additional 346,886 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 87.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 568,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,783,000 after acquiring an additional 264,933 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 69.1% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 629,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,960,000 after acquiring an additional 257,396 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at $5,218,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,249,000.

IGF opened at $47.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.47. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $37.82 and a 12-month high of $48.38.

