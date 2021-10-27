Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 13.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 146,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,385 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $26,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,037.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,251,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,751,000 after buying an additional 1,141,696 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,951,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,993,946,000 after purchasing an additional 799,369 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,418,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,020,000 after purchasing an additional 763,946 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,712,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,494,870,000 after purchasing an additional 717,572 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,738,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,228,232,000 after purchasing an additional 627,900 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on ARE. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.83.

NYSE ARE opened at $209.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.08 and a twelve month high of $211.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.47 and its 200 day moving average is $189.84.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. The company had revenue of $547.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.37%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.90, for a total value of $2,069,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 122,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,325,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph Hakman sold 2,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total value of $561,487.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,308 shares of company stock worth $15,818,603 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.