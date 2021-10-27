Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 5,031 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.52% of BlackLine worth $33,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,906,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,632,000 after acquiring an additional 561,782 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 946.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 551,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,781,000 after buying an additional 498,980 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 1st quarter valued at $23,728,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 928,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,262,000 after purchasing an additional 189,560 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackLine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.30.

Shares of BL stock opened at $123.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $89.98 and a one year high of $154.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -79.40 and a beta of 0.83.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. The firm had revenue of $102.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.99 million. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Therese Tucker sold 29,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total transaction of $3,692,143.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.99, for a total value of $53,419.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,979,859.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,654 shares of company stock worth $30,425,630 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

