MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Receives $26.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.43.

MAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of MAG opened at $19.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 328.67 and a beta of 0.98. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $24.43.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of MAG Silver by 11.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 954,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,326,000 after acquiring an additional 98,230 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in MAG Silver by 13.2% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in MAG Silver by 19.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in MAG Silver by 39.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 892,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,673,000 after purchasing an additional 250,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Stevens bought a new position in MAG Silver in the first quarter valued at $195,000. 43.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.

