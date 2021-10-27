Magna International Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Magna International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now expects that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.20. Raymond James currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Magna International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

MGA has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays downgraded Magna International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Magna International from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Magna International from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.57.

Magna International stock opened at $79.79 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Magna International has a one year low of $49.24 and a one year high of $104.28. The company has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.54.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 5.61%. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.71) EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Magna International’s payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Magna International during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Magna International by 286.4% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Magna International by 69.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Magna International in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Magna International in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

