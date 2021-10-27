Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Issues Earnings Results

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The business had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH traded up $9.63 on Wednesday, hitting $179.53. 730,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,799. Manhattan Associates has a 12 month low of $83.74 and a 12 month high of $181.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.58 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.90.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $811,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,808 shares in the company, valued at $10,520,282.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total transaction of $3,313,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,886,144.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.43.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

