Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Sets New 1-Year High at $170.88

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $170.88 and last traded at $170.57, with a volume of 632 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $168.64.
A number of analysts have issued reports on MANH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.71.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.13 and its 200-day moving average is $145.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.33 and a beta of 1.98.
In other news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total value of $3,313,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,969 shares in the company, valued at $17,886,144.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $811,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,520,282.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 37.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,143,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,451,000 after buying an additional 580,286 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 118.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 473,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,611,000 after purchasing an additional 257,011 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 980.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 280,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,962,000 after purchasing an additional 254,745 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,790,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,107,000 after purchasing an additional 228,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 10.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,132,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $308,848,000 after purchasing an additional 207,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.
Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
