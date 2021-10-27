Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Sets New 1-Year High at $170.88

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $170.88 and last traded at $170.57, with a volume of 632 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $168.64.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MANH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.71.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.13 and its 200-day moving average is $145.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.33 and a beta of 1.98.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The firm had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total value of $3,313,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,969 shares in the company, valued at $17,886,144.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $811,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,520,282.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 37.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,143,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,451,000 after buying an additional 580,286 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 118.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 473,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,611,000 after purchasing an additional 257,011 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 980.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 280,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,962,000 after purchasing an additional 254,745 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,790,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,107,000 after purchasing an additional 228,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 10.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,132,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $308,848,000 after purchasing an additional 207,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH)

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

