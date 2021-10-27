Manulife Financial (MFC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.84 per share for the quarter.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$25.82 billion during the quarter.

TSE:MFC opened at C$25.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.08. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of C$17.58 and a 52 week high of C$27.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$48.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.24, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 6.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

MFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Manulife Financial to C$38.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$30.50 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$30.75.

In other news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total value of C$531,266.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$135,998.39. Also, Director Sebastian Pariath sold 2,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.27, for a total value of C$72,683.56. Insiders sold 36,910 shares of company stock valued at $926,405 over the last three months.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

