Marathon Petroleum Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%.

Marathon Petroleum has raised its dividend payment by 52.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Marathon Petroleum has a dividend payout ratio of 173.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Marathon Petroleum to earn $3.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.5%.

NYSE:MPC traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,470,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,292,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.98. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $26.77 and a 52 week high of $68.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.09.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.33) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MPC. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

