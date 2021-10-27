MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 5.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,024,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,832 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $474,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,544,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,643,382,000 after buying an additional 78,312 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in MarketAxess by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,175,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,244,000 after buying an additional 318,301 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in MarketAxess by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,786,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,245,000 after buying an additional 22,147 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,774,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,701,000 after buying an additional 28,750 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,307,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,226,000 after buying an additional 127,480 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total transaction of $5,873,594.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 772,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,577,502.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total transaction of $121,762.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,149.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,902 shares of company stock worth $8,631,608. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MKTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $485.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $513.00.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $404.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.44 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $442.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $462.24. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $396.17 and a 12-month high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.36 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

