Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,617,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.09% of Envestnet as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Envestnet by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 909,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,977,000 after buying an additional 158,952 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Envestnet by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,469,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,497,000 after buying an additional 199,529 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Envestnet by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Envestnet in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,747,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Envestnet in the 2nd quarter worth about $536,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Envestnet from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Envestnet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

Shares of NYSE:ENV opened at $85.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Envestnet, Inc. has a one year low of $61.00 and a one year high of $88.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.56.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $288.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.18 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 11.91%. Analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

