Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Holdings in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 416,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,979 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Trillium Therapeutics were worth $4,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 1,505.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 465.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 16.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Bloom Burton initiated coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trillium Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

TRIL stock opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 2.21. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $20.96.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

