Marshall Wace LLP Buys 41,452 Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,991 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,452 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $4,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,759,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,086,000 after purchasing an additional 372,681 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,605,000 after purchasing an additional 13,318 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 304,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,928,000 after purchasing an additional 81,877 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 195,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,026,000 after purchasing an additional 8,923 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 134,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 28,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHG opened at $34.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.56. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.16 and a twelve month high of $39.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The bank reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

