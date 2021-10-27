Marshall Wace LLP Has $3.44 Million Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 415.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,428 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10,946.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 7,991 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 383.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,814,000 after buying an additional 67,576 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 9,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 137,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,320,000 after purchasing an additional 37,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,474 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.12, for a total transaction of $676,742.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,069,351.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,330 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total transaction of $2,061,772.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,927 shares of company stock worth $31,557,937 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MPWR opened at $523.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 124.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $296.21 and a 12-month high of $529.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $483.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $409.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $445.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.11.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

