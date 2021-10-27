Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,941 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,276,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,797,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,453,000 after buying an additional 883,290 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,099,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $696,055,000 after buying an additional 70,059 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 17.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,627,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $496,916,000 after buying an additional 531,876 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 35.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,511,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $481,050,000 after buying an additional 909,820 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,311,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $453,117,000 after acquiring an additional 80,967 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total transaction of $7,578,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 14,003 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $2,086,166.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 211,626 shares of company stock valued at $33,585,424. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $172.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.39. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $105.93 and a one year high of $175.08. The company has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.16, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.31.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

