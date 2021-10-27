Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 654,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,915,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.85% of Kandi Technologies Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kandi Technologies Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 487,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 21,914 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Kandi Technologies Group by 14.1% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 46,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the second quarter valued at $131,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 24.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 90,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 17,530 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the second quarter valued at $1,165,000. 14.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KNDI opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.79 million, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 2.07. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $17.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.29.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $29.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.80 million. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 22.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc engages in the development, production, and distribution of the electric vehicle (EV) products. It also offers EV parts and off-road vehicle products. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Jinhua, China.

