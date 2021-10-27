Marshall Wace LLP Takes $3.39 Million Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 35,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.05% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $102,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 107.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $29,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 7,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total transaction of $738,368.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,623,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,431 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,504 in the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RARE shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.74 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.78.

RARE stock opened at $80.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.98. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.83 and a twelve month high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $86.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.88 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 97.79% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The business’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

