Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) to Issue $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.235 per share by the construction company on Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%.

Masco has raised its dividend payment by 34.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Masco has a dividend payout ratio of 25.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Masco to earn $4.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.8%.

NYSE MAS opened at $61.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.30. Masco has a 12 month low of $51.53 and a 12 month high of $68.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.96 and its 200 day moving average is $60.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Masco will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MAS. Barclays cut their price objective on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Masco in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.77.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $572,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Masco stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 936,129 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,681 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Masco worth $55,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

