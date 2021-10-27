Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.880-$3.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.23 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.22 billion.Masimo also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.88 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on MASI. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Masimo from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James began coverage on Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Masimo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $298.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $297.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $289.43. 27,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,819. The company’s 50 day moving average is $274.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 75.11 and a beta of 0.79. Masimo has a 52 week low of $205.10 and a 52 week high of $290.43.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.79 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Masimo will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

