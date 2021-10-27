Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Masimo stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $289.43. 27,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,819. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $274.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.01. Masimo has a 1-year low of $205.10 and a 1-year high of $290.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.11 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MASI shares. Raymond James started coverage on Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Masimo from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.80.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

