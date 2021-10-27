Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,639 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 3.4% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $19,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $48,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $21.87 on Wednesday, reaching $335.45. 317,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,763,642. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The firm has a market cap of $331.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $351.27 and a 200-day moving average of $365.87.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 402,715 shares of company stock worth $148,388,461. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.48.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

