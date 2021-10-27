Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $461.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 144.0% on a year-over-year basis.

MTDR traded down $1.92 on Wednesday, reaching $43.63. 2,520,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,288. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.05. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -25.98 and a beta of 4.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Craig N. Adams acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,700. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Matador Resources stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 482,444 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,504 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.41% of Matador Resources worth $17,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MTDR shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners upgraded Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.30.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

