Maven Securities LTD Acquires New Shares in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at $394,163,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth about $659,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth about $600,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth about $320,773,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $882,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLYW opened at $47.65 on Wednesday. Flywire Co. has a 1 year low of $27.63 and a 1 year high of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 5.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.83.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.46 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Flywire from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.86.

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

