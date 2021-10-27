Maven Securities LTD Cuts Stock Position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN)

Maven Securities LTD cut its holdings in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) by 58.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,616 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD owned about 0.06% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth about $1,190,000. Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $873,000. Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth about $7,431,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth about $1,763,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCRN opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DCRN. Roth Capital began coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

