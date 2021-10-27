Maven Securities LTD Makes New $211,000 Investment in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth $57,879,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter worth about $39,903,000. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter worth about $21,344,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter worth about $10,181,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter worth about $7,133,000. 23.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE YMM opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.04. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $22.80.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $173.28 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price for the company.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

