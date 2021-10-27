Maven Securities LTD Purchases New Shares in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG)

Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 14,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $486,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $590,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

Shares of BHG stock opened at $9.42 on Wednesday. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.04.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BHG. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.89.

In other Bright Health Group news, Director Manuel Kadre acquired 6,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $56,152.23. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,652.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Adair Newhall acquired 16,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $167,968.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 162,528 shares of company stock worth $1,505,576.

Bright Health Group Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.