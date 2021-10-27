Maven Securities LTD Purchases Shares of 16,700 Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OUT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Outfront Media by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,615,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,408,000 after purchasing an additional 716,394 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,295,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,047,049 shares in the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 4,077,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,022,000 after acquiring an additional 463,619 shares in the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 3,156,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,913,000 after acquiring an additional 914,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,871,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,539 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Outfront Media news, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 8,000 shares of Outfront Media stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $200,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Mathes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $123,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,735.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock worth $1,326,730 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE OUT opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.93 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Outfront Media Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $26.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.64 and its 200 day moving average is $23.99.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. On average, analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.70%.

Outfront Media Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

