Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Trading 9.4% Higher

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)’s stock price traded up 9.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.45 and last traded at $20.41. 13,435 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 698,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.66.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $666.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.80.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.57). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%. The firm had revenue of $175.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXN. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 33.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,112,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,696,000 after buying an additional 781,674 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,492,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,492,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,003,000. Finally, Mak Capital One LLC acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,163,000. 42.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

