MBA Advisors LLC Buys 999 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

MBA Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Searle & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 8,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $48.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,125,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,143,529. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $195.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.67 and its 200 day moving average is $56.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.30.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

