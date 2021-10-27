MBA Advisors LLC Has $1.64 Million Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

MBA Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,056 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of MBA Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.8% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB remained flat at $$54.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 34,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,031,085. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.76. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $54.20 and a 12 month high of $55.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.