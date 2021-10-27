MBA Advisors LLC Has $3.33 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

MBA Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.5% of MBA Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHG. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 91.8% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period.

SCHG traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,654. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $110.76 and a 1-year high of $159.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.03.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

