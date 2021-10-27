MBA Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

MBA Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 51.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period.

PGX remained flat at $$15.06 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,129,828. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.14. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

