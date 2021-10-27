MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 33,012 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.40% of MBIA worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MBI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MBIA in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in MBIA by 28.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in MBIA by 32.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in MBIA in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in MBIA in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBI opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.92. MBIA Inc. has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $15.71. The company has a market capitalization of $810.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.04.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $1.23. MBIA had a negative return on equity of 156.01% and a negative net margin of 115.91%. The company had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter.

In other MBIA news, Director Richard C. Vaughan sold 26,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $313,356.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,753.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance; Corporate; and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

