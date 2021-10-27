MCDEX (MCB) Trading Up 21.7% Over Last 7 Days

MCDEX (CURRENCY:MCB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 27th. Over the last seven days, MCDEX has traded 21.7% higher against the dollar. MCDEX has a market capitalization of $59.50 million and $1.71 million worth of MCDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MCDEX coin can now be purchased for $32.09 or 0.00075684 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00050088 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005333 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.71 or 0.00210024 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.06 or 0.00098576 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

MCDEX Coin Profile

MCDEX is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2018. MCDEX’s total supply is 2,268,644 coins and its circulating supply is 1,854,178 coins. The official website for MCDEX is mcdex.io . MCDEX’s official Twitter account is @MyCryptoBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MCDEX is https://reddit.com/r/MCDEX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monte Carlo Decentralized Exchange is a crypto trading platform. It is powered by the Mai Protocol smart contracts deployed on the Ethereum blockchain. “

MCDEX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCDEX directly using U.S. dollars.

