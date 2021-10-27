MDU Resources Group (MDU) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. MDU Resources Group has set its FY 2021 guidance at $2.000-$2.150 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $2.00-$2.15 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect MDU Resources Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MDU opened at $31.33 on Wednesday. MDU Resources Group has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $35.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MDU Resources Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 69.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,155,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 472,407 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.57% of MDU Resources Group worth $36,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

