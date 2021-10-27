Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Acquires 8,730 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 278,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for 2.5% of Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $56,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 400,016 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,655,000 after purchasing an additional 12,436 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 530,059 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,876,000 after acquiring an additional 48,639 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,072,141 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,174,000 after acquiring an additional 230,563 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,221,326 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,259,000 after buying an additional 325,944 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,844,000. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.70.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani purchased 10,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VRTX traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.74. 8,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,961,616. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.19. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $242.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

