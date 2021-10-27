Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Buys New Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 162,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZI. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 12.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZI stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.76. 3,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,705,279. The company has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.87 and its 200 day moving average is $54.38. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.50 and a 12-month high of $70.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZI has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.82.

In related news, Director Keith Enright sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $34,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Mironov sold 26,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $1,834,103.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,536,594 shares of company stock worth $1,760,200,257. Company insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

