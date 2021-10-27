Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Invests $17.32 Million in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 748,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,320,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 58,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Welbilt by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Welbilt by 2,214.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. William Blair downgraded shares of Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. CL King downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.38.

In related news, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 36,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $847,933.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at $995,609. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 18,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $443,705.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,297 shares of company stock valued at $2,209,556. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WBT traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,618. Welbilt, Inc has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $25.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 59.13 and a beta of 2.45.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Welbilt had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Welbilt’s revenue was up 92.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

