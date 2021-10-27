Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Sells 2,400 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Twilio comprises 1.3% of Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Twilio were worth $29,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Twilio by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,327,253,000 after purchasing an additional 152,151 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Twilio by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,916,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,908,515,000 after buying an additional 266,826 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Twilio by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,824,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,295,978,000 after buying an additional 1,075,413 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,722,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,467,300,000 after acquiring an additional 985,437 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Twilio by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,534,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,204,416,000 after acquiring an additional 81,153 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $394.98 price objective (up from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays started coverage on Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $463.79.

NYSE:TWLO traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $354.09. 15,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,873,854. The company has a quick ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $345.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.10. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.82 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The company has a market capitalization of $62.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.26 and a beta of 1.45.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The company had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.74 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO George Hu sold 4,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.46, for a total value of $1,633,234.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.29, for a total value of $146,144.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 136,743 shares of company stock worth $48,878,612. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

