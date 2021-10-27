Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Shares Down 5.3%

Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG) dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.21 and last traded at $11.21. Approximately 2,757 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 277,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.84.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Membership Collective Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.36.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.50.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $124.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Membership Collective Group Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Membership Collective Group Company Profile (NYSE:MCG)

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

