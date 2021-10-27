Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2,696.00

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. During the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0365 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $1.09 million and $2,696.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $177.12 or 0.00301051 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00015530 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003098 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005501 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

