Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Shares Gap Up to $10.25

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.25, but opened at $10.69. Mercer International shares last traded at $10.86, with a volume of 3,429 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on Mercer International from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Mercer International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.49 million, a P/E ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 1.92.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.10). Mercer International had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $401.83 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Mercer International Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Mercer International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Mercer International by 30.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 8,785 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Mercer International by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 546,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after acquiring an additional 82,720 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. 73.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

