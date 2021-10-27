Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 37,542 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 523,782 shares.The stock last traded at $58.33 and had previously closed at $58.39.

Several brokerages have commented on MDP. raised their price target on shares of Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Meredith from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.48 and its 200 day moving average is $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $717.90 million for the quarter. Meredith had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 47.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meredith Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDP. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meredith by 1,036.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 259,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,289,000 after purchasing an additional 237,008 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meredith by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank boosted its stake in shares of Meredith by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. S&T Bank now owns 492,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,669,000 after purchasing an additional 56,042 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Meredith by 239.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 56,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meredith by 9,024.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,710,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

About Meredith (NYSE:MDP)

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications. The National Media segment consists of national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

