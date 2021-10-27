Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Meritor were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Meritor by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,283 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Meritor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTOR opened at $23.77 on Wednesday. Meritor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.73. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Meritor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Meritor, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Meritor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, raised shares of Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

