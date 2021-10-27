Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Stock Holdings Raised by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,987 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Mesa Air Group worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MESA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 88,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. 61.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

MESA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mesa Air Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:MESA opened at $7.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.32. The firm has a market cap of $279.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.07. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.40 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.