Michael Faust Sells 73,942 Shares of Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE) Stock

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE) Director Michael Faust sold 73,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total transaction of C$15,782.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,516.92.

OBE stock opened at C$4.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$371.27 million and a PE ratio of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.83, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Obsidian Energy Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.36 and a one year high of C$5.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.24.

Get Obsidian Energy alerts:

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$4.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$101.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Obsidian Energy Ltd. will post 1.2499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OBE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$4.75 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.