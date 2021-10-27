Michael J. Hannon Sells 3,000 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PNC stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $215.21. 27,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,769,869. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.85 and a 1-year high of $217.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.62%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PNC. Citigroup cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,117,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 43,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,300,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 778,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,570,000 after buying an additional 8,554 shares during the period. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

