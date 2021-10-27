Michael J. Jackson Sells 47,732 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.55, for a total transaction of $6,279,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael J. Jackson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AutoNation alerts:

On Thursday, August 5th, Michael J. Jackson sold 16,576 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.21, for a total value of $1,942,872.96.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Michael J. Jackson sold 47,932 shares of AutoNation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $5,605,647.40.

AN opened at $125.43 on Wednesday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $133.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.96 and its 200 day moving average is $106.52. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AN. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 89.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AN. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stephens upped their price target on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.14.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.